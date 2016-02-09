Crown Media to Produce Hallmark Hall of Fame

The Hallmark Hall of Fame television series is under new management.

Hallmark Cards, Inc. has inked a deal with Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Holdings, Inc. to assume production of the Hall of Fame.

The company’s production arm Crown Media Productions will develop and produce Hall of Fame movies going forward with Hallmark Cards continuing on as a sponsor.

“We are thrilled to continue the successful legacy of the Hallmark Hall of Fame,” said Bill Abbott, president and CEO, Crown Media Family Networks. “For the past year, Hallmark Channel has premiered Hallmark Hall of Fame movies and now, with Crown Media Productions, we will have the opportunity to play a greater role in continuing the Hallmark Hall of Fame tradition.”

The series premiered on NBC in 1951 and has alternated between NBC, CBS, PBS and ABC. It began airing on Hallmark Channel in 2014.