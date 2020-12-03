Crown Media Nets Names Chief Marketing Officer
Lara Richardson previously was a Discovery exec
Crown Media Family Networks has tapped Lara Richardson to be chief marketing officer.
She will oversee all marketing campaigns and brand differentiation strategies for the family-friendly cable channels, which comprise Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama.
Richardson had been group EVP of marketing for Discovery and Science Channel.
“Lara is well known and lauded in the industry as a highly creative, visionary, and insightful leader with cutting-edge ideas and marketing strategies,” Crown Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas, who also was a Discovery executive earlier in her career, said of the new hire. “As our industry continues to rapidly evolve, Lara’s expertise will be instrumental in further reinforcing the Crown Media brand."
