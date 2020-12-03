Crown Media Nets Names Chief Marketing Officer

Crown Media Family Networks has tapped Lara Richardson to be chief marketing officer.



She will oversee all marketing campaigns and brand differentiation strategies for the family-friendly cable channels, which comprise Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama.



Richardson had been group EVP of marketing for Discovery and Science Channel.



“Lara is well known and lauded in the industry as a highly creative, visionary, and insightful leader with cutting-edge ideas and marketing strategies,” Crown Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas, who also was a Discovery executive earlier in her career, said of the new hire. “As our industry continues to rapidly evolve, Lara’s expertise will be instrumental in further reinforcing the Crown Media brand."