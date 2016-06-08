Crown Media Names Stedem General Counsel

Crown Media Family Networks named Deanne Stedem as executive VP of business affairs and general counsel.

Stedem, who had been associate general counsel at Hallmark Cards, Crown media’s parent company, replaces Charlie Stanford, who is retiring after 17 years with the company.

Hallmark Card took Crown Media private earlier this year by acquiring the 10% of the company it didn’t already own. Crown Media runs the Hallmark cable channels.

Stedem had been a member of the Crown Media Family Networks’ board of directors.

“Her extensive legal expertise and strategic mind will be central to the continued growth of our business well into the future and it is with great pleasure that we welcome her to Crown Media,” said Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott.

Stedem will report to Abbott.

“Charlie is one of the most well-liked and respected people in entertainment. His integrity, keen insights, and knowledge of the industry have been instrumental in establishing and guiding our business from the very beginning,” added Abbott. “As an integral member of the Crown Media family, he will be deeply missed and we wish him the best of luck as he embarks on this new chapter in his life.”

Crown Media also said Mark Kern was rejoining Crown Media in the newly created post of senior VP of corporate communications and media relations. In addition to Crown, Kern previously held posts at The Hub and Fox Broadcasting.

Kern will report to Susanne McAvoy, executive VP of marketing, creative & communications, and Michelle Vicary, executive VP, programming & network publicity, and be based in Studio City, Calif.