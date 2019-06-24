Crown Media Claims Upfront Price and Volume Increases

Crown Media Family Networks said it finished its upfront negotiations, registering an increase in dollar sales volume and a double digit increase in commercial prices on a cost-per-thousand viewer (CPM) basis.

Crown Media, which operates the Hallmark cable channels, is the latest programmer to announce big upfront gains in what appears to be a strong market for TV advertising.

The company said that the increases were the result of marketers recognizing Crown Media’s “unique value proposition” of high rated, brand-safe content.

Crown Media said that advertisers in the retail and telco categories were particularly strong.

Earlier The CW and CBS reportedly completed their upfront dealing, recording similarly strong gains.

