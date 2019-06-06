CW Completes Upfront With Prices Up in Mid-Teens Range

Three weeks after wrapping up its upfront presentation in New York, the CW has completed its upfront sales.

The network, owned by Warner Bros. and CBS, was able to attract a single-digit increase in volume for its schedule, composed of 2 hours of scripted programming six nights a week.

Prices on a CPM basis were up in the mid teens, according to a source close to the negotiations.

Demand was strong, with the network getting new business from advertisers in the pharmaceutical and fast food business.

The CW was one of the first networks to sell its linear and digital ad impressions together and that approach continued to be popular with ad buyers.

The CW returned 14 shows to its schedule and is adding three new series this season, including Batwoman, starring Ruby Rose.