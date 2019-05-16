The CW Explains How it Dares to Defy

The Jonas Brothers opened up The CW upfront show at New York City Center to a robust ovation, performing two songs. Rob Tuck, executive VP of national sales, came out to slightly less fanfare. He spoke of distinguishing The CW from every other network that presented this week. That includes critical praise for CW shows, its multiplatform convergence strategy and young viewership.

“The CW is the original multiplatform network,” he said. "The CW app is approaching 60 million downloads, he said, and marketers’ brands are “in a safe, advertiser-friendly environment.”

Mark Pedowitz, CW president, stepped on stage. He praised CW affiliates and then shared the clip for Batwoman. “Move over, Bruce Wayne,” said Pedowitz before introducing star Ruby Rose. She mentioned action and thrills in the series, and peeks into characters’ personal issues too.

Pedowitz called Batwoman “the perfect character” to expand the CW portfolio as the network continues to “defy convention.”

He played up The CW’s multiplaform attributes. “Free and ad-supported makes us the ideal companion,” said Pedowitz.

Pedowitz mentioned CW Seed programs and The CW Good initiatives. “We welcome all ethnicities and all orientations,” he said. “This is how The CW dares to defy.”

Pedowitz introduced All American cast members, including Daniel Ezra and Bre Z, before talking up new drama Nancy Drew. “Trust me--you have never seen Nancy Drew quite like this,” he said, before the trailer rolled and the cast stepped out.

Katy Keene, a spinoff of Riverdale, was next.

Pedowitz said The CW’s schedule is 70% original. “This is a trend we plan to continue,” he said.

Programming Sundays has been an “unqualified success,” said Pedowitz. Batwoman and Supergirl take over the Sundays slots.

Supernatural signs off after this season. “We cannot wait to see how the journey ends,” said the president. “After 15 years, what a long, strange trip it’s been.”

Supernatural cast members Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins came out. “We don't know where the road's gonna go just yet but we're looking forward to it,” said Ackles.

The midseason has Katy Keene,Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and The 100.

Pedowitz talked up the network’s daring content and varied distribution on linear and digital. “You know who we are,” said Pedowitz, “We are The CW.”

Cast members from several shows joined him for a hug, and 45 minutes after the Jonas Brothers stepped out, The CW was done.