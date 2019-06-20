CBS Completes Upfront Sales with Big Gains
CBS took advantage of a strong upfront market, recording volume gains of more than 5% in primetime.
Despite lower ratings and more digital alternatives, media buyers bid up prices for commercials for next season’s shows by 14% to 16%, according to people familiar with the negotiations.
CBS did even better in late night, where Stephen Colbert has become the top-rated host. Volume was up as much as 20%, with prices up in the mid-teens.
CBS also saw an increase in the amount of sports inventory it sold, including its NFL and college football packages. Prices there were up in the mid-single digits.
Digital sales were also up significantly as CBS’s over the top offerings, including CBS All Access drew advertisers.
As expected upstart direct-to-consumer marketers continued to increase their TV spending.
Other strong categories included insurance, financial services, pharmaceuticals and wireless.
Previously, the CW, co-owned by CBS and AT&T, said it had wrapped up its upfront sales.
