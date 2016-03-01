Crown Media Adds More Nielsen Services

Crown Media Family Networks has signed up for additional services from Nielsen that could help its ad sales efforts.

The new services include N-Score, Nielsen Buyer Insights, and Nielsen Catalina Solutions' AdVantics Rx powered by Crossix. Those services are designed to give Crown Media's advertising clients greater insights about the viewers of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

"We are constantly collaborating with Nielsen to identify new opportunities that optimize value for our clients and help them more efficiently reach their target audience," said Ed Georger, executive VP, ad sales & digital media, Crown Media Family Networks. "These cutting-edge new services set us apart in the marketplace, and we look forward to putting them to work for our advertising partners."

N-Score, which provides celebrity fanship based on awareness and likeability scores, will enable Crown Media to make more strategic and informed casting and program development decisions, Nielsen said.

NBI provides a single source database linking what people watch and what they buy.

NCS' AdVantics Rx augments Hallmark Channel's ability to showcase their networks' ability to attract viewers who are likely to purchase pharma products, pinpoint its clients' most loyal consumers and help maximize ad buys by looking beyond traditional demographic breaks, Nielsen said.