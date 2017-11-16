Crown Launches Streaming Service Hallmark Movies Now on Amazon

Crown Media Family Networks said its subscription video-on-demand streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, is launching on Amazon Channels.

The service gives Amazon Prime members who subscriber for $5.99 a month access to between 800 and 1,000 hours of family-friendly content.



“The demand for our unique brand of family-friendly content is stronger than ever and teaming with Amazon Channels allows us the opportunity to further fulfill that demand among Amazon Prime members” said Erin McIlvain, executive VP, distribution and content strategy for Crown Media Family Networks. “This relationship with Amazon Channels is an exciting step in our distribution strategy for Hallmark Movies Now and we are confident the service will prove a popular addition to their extensive suite of subscription channels.”

Crown Media launched its Hallmark Movies Now service earlier this year and also launched a new cable channel, the Hallmark Drama Channel. It already operates Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.