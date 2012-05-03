Crown Earnings Down on Interest, Tax Charges

Crown Media Holdings, which operates the Hallmark Channels,

reported lower first quarter net income because of interest and tax expenses.

Net income was $12.3 million, or 3 cents a share, down from

$64.1 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.

Without charges for interest and taxes, income from

operations rose 42% to $31.367 million.

Revenues rose 14% to $83.8 million and advertising revenue

jumped 15% to $64.9 million.

"We have completed a very productive first quarter of

2012 with positive financial results, exciting developments in programming,

sturdy ratings and strong distribution gains for Hallmark Movie Channel,"

Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, said in a

statement. "Positioning for the 2012/2013 upfront season is underway and

we have a strong story with our recent results and increased commitment to

original programming."

The company said advertising revenues grew because of both

audience growth and rate increases. Advertising revenue from the Hallmark Movie

Channel increased $10.5 million from $7.3 million.

Subscriber fee revenue increased 12% to $19.8 million from

$17.7 million in the first quarter of 2011 due to contractual rate increases

and incremental carriage.

Programming expenses increased 6% to $34.1 million because

of costs from The Martha Stewart Show,

newly acquired titles and original movies. Marketing expenses rose 25% to

$500,000 from $400,000.