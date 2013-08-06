'Crossfire' to Debut Sept. 16

CNN's revived Crossfire will debut Sept. 16 at 6:30-7, taking up a half-hour of what had been the two-hour Situation Room hosted by Wolf Blitzer.

Blitzer will add hosting duties to an hour of Newsroom from 1-2 p.m. beginning Sept. 16 as well. Finally, Andersoon Cooper will host AC 360 Later, a new version of Anderson Cooper's prime time show that will debut at 10 p.m. prominently featuring a panel discussion with newsmakers and a "special guest" each night.

Crossfire features Newt Gingrich, Stephanie Cutter. S.E. Cupp and Van Jones. It is a reincarnation of the long-running CNN show that featured, among others Tucker Carlson, James Carville, Paul Begala and Robert Novak.