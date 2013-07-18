Cross-Platform Viewing Boosts 'Under the Dome' Audience

A notable example of how multiple platforms can

significantly boost viewing numbers can be found in recently released research

from CBS.





That data shows that the audience for the premiere episode

of Under the Dome jumps from 13.53

million for live plus same day viewing to nearly 20 million (19.86 million),

when seven day DVR playback, 22 day VOD viewing and 22 day viewing of online

streaming were added.





The figures also highlight an ongoing problem with

multiplatform measurement because they exclude streaming on Amazon. Amazon,

Netflix and others over-the-top players generally do not release specific data

on viewing of their shows, making it difficult to gauge usage.





In releasing the numbers, CBS noted that the figures do "not

include viewership from Amazon's Prime Instant Video," which provides exclusive

online subscription access to all episodes of Under the Dome four days after the broadcast on CBS.





CBS also noted that "while not reporting specific streaming

figures," Amazon said that the first episode of the show "was the most-watched

TV premiere in the history of the service," and that Under the Dome "continues to be watched by more customers than any

other series on Prime Instant Video."





CBS released these specific breakdowns of viewing by

platform:



Under the Dome Premiere Episode Cross-Platform Viewing





Live + Same Day 13,530,000



Live+7 Day Lift 4,230,000



VOD 22 Days 1,605,513



Streaming 22 Days 491,448*





Total

19,856,961





Source: TV=Nielsen NPM, VOD=Rentrak,

Streaming=CBS Interactive Internal Data.



*Does not include Amazon Prime streaming figures