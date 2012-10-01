Cross-Platform Campaign Ratings Product Launched

Nielsen announced that it is launching its long-awaited

Cross-Platform Campaign Ratings product.

The ratings company has been working on the project with

ESPN, Facebook, GroupM, Hulu and Unilever. Its goal is to measure the reach of

video advertising across screens.

"Creating a way to reach, measure and monetize inventory

across screens and platforms advances the industry toward the high caliber,

seamless standard that can provide new opportunities for players across the

industry," Steve Hasker, president, global media products and advertiser

solutions at Nielsen said in a statement. "Nielsen Cross-Platform Campaign

Ratings is an exciting step in helping advertisers, agencies and publishers

further understand the impact of their campaigns, wherever they run -- across

platforms and markets around the world."

Nielsen says the product answers demand from advertisers at

a time when more media is being consumed on multiple platforms. According to

the latest Nielsen Cross-Platform Report, in addition to watching 34-plus hours

of TV per week, the average American spends nearly five hours online on the

computer. Nielsen also said more than half of Americans now watch video online,

with online viewing increasing average weekly video consumption to somewhere

around 35 hours.

Nielsen Cross-Platform Campaign Ratings combines data from

Nielsen Online Campaign Ratings and its national TV panel to create comparable

metrics for TV and online advertising campaign. Nielsen says campaign reporting

is available the day after the launch of a campaign, providing data on

unduplicated and incremental reach, frequency and GRP measures.