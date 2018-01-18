Cross MediaWorks, 605 Team For Addressable TV Measurement

Advanced advertising company Cross MediaWorks said it has joined with data and analytics specialist 605 to create a measurement standard for addressable TV market.

The companies said their combined effort also enables third party verification of performance for impressions-based TV campaigns and a unified targeting approach that applies data to linear and addressable TV advertising.

The two companies will work together on combining first-party data with third-party research to help optimize campaign.

“Cross MediaWorks is continuing to expand its television advertising solutions to advance the television marketplace,” Nick Troiano, CEO, Cross MediaWorks. “Our partnership with 605 brings better data to TV by helping brands find audiences as well as extend their reach of addressable television campaigns into linear TV inventory with a unified targeting approach”

Two of Cross MediaWorks units, Cadent and one2one Media, will use the product created by Cross MediaWorks and 605.

“Cross MediaWorks is at the forefront of the industry’s shift to audience-based advertising…across both linear and addressable TV advertising,” said Ben Tatta, Co-Founder and President of 605. “We look forward to leveraging our census-level data, deep analytics capabilities and expertise in audience targeting and addressability to provide Cross MediaWorks’ advertisers a solution that sharpens planning and real measurement of their clients’ campaigns performance.”