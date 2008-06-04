Critics Show Love for The Wire, Mad Men

The Television Critics Association announced the nominations for its 2008 TCA Awards.

HBO led the network pack with 10 nominations, including three for The Wire, which just ended its run on the pay cable network.

AMC had five nominations, four of them for Mad Men, which is returning to the network for season two later this summer.

The full list of nominees follows:

• Program of the Year: John Adams (HBO), Lost (ABC), Mad Men (AMC), Ken Burns' The War (PBS), The Wire (HBO).

• Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: 30 Rock (NBC), The Colbert Report (Comedy Central), The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central), Flight of the Conchords (HBO), The Office (NBC).

• Outstanding Achievement in Drama: Damages (FX), Friday Night Lights (NBC), Lost (ABC), Mad Men (AMC), The Wire (HBO).

• Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials: John Adams (HBO), Masterpiece: Cranford (PBS), Masterpiece: Jane Austen Collection (PBS), Ken Burns' The War (PBS), A Raisin in the Sun (ABC).

• Outstanding New Program of the Year: Breaking Bad (AMC), Damages (FX), Flight of the Conchords (HBO), Mad Men (AMC), Pushing Daisies (ABC).

• Individual Achievement in Comedy: Christina Applegate (Samantha Who), Alec Baldwin (30 Rock), Stephen Colbert (The Colbert Report), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Ray Wise (Reaper).

• Individual Achievement in Drama: Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights), Glenn Close (Damages), Paul Giamatti (John Adams), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), David Simon (The Wire).

• Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming: Curious George (PBS), High School Musical 2 (Disney Channel), Hannah Montana (Disney Channel), Word Girl (PBS), Yo Gabba Gabba (Nickelodeon).

• Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: Alive Day Memories (HBO), This American Life (Showtime), Frontline (PBS), Nimrod Nation (Sundance Channel), Ken Burns' The War (PBS).

• Heritage Award: M*A*S*H (CBS), Roots (ABC), Saturday Night Live (NBC), Sesame Street (PBS), The Wire (HBO).