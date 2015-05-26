Critics’ Choice TV Awards Presenters, Most Exciting New Series Honorees Announced

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association announced Tuesday the Critics’ Choice Television Awards presenters and Most Exciting New Series honorees.

The honorees for Most Exciting New Series are American Crime Story, Aquarius, Blindspot, Minority Report, The Muppets, Scream Queens, Supergirl and UnREAL. The shows were chosen based on pilots, early episodes and trailers for series premiering after May 1.

Among the ceremony’s presenters is Charlize Theron, who will present the Critics’ Choice LOUIS XIII Genius Award to Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane.

Presenters include nominees Johnny Galecki, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson and Allison Janney.

They will be joined by Scott Bakula, Chris Colfer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anna Faris, Angie Harmon, Josh Holloway, Gillian Jacobs, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Michael Mando, Ben McKenzie, Bill Paxton, Olivier Martinez, Chelsea Peretti, Terry Crews, Matt Walsh, Tim Simons, Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby.

The Critics’ Choice Television Awards will be hosted by Cat Deeley and air on A&E live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 31.

The show will be preceded by live red carpet preshow Critics’ Choice Red Carpet Live, hosted by Kevin Frazier and Samantha Harris.