Critics' Choice Movie Awards Returns To VH1 In January

The 15th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards will air live on VH1 Jan. 15, 2010, the network announced Thursday. It will be the third consecutive year VH1 has broadcast the event.



The Critics’ Choice Awards, bestowed annually by the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA), often nominates actors and actresses that go on to win Academy Awards later in the year. This year, out of the 20 actors and actresses nominated for Oscars, 19 were Critics’ Choice nominees.



Members of the BFCA begin filling out their nomination ballots Dec. 7; the nominees will be announced Dec. 14, 2009.

The awards show will be executive produced for by Lee Rolontz for VH1, Bob Bain for Bob Bain Productions, and Joey Berlin for Berlin Entertainment.