Critics Choice Movie Awards Headed to the CW

The CW on Monday announced that it will broadcast the 18th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 10.

The annual kudosfest, which will air from 8-10 p.m., had previously aired on VH1. Jan. 10 is also the same day that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces Oscar nominations.

"The BFCA is thrilled that our awards show has an exciting new broadcast partner that reaches the same audience that most frequently goes to the movies and will most enjoy our glamorous Hollywood party," says Joey Berlin, president of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. "The CW is breaking out this fall and we expect The Critics' Choice Movie Awards to help continue the network's surge. With our big event falling on the very day that Oscar nominations are announced, we know everyone is going to be watching our star-studded celebration of the biggest and best movies of the year."

The 18th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.