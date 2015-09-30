Critics’ Choice Invades Globes Turf With TV-Film Combo

The lines between television and film blur a little bit more as The Critics’ Choice Television Awards and The Critics’ Choice Movie Awards are being merged into one three-hour event. A+E Networks, home of both awards telecasts for the past year, will air the spectacle Jan. 17 on A&E, Lifetime and LMN—a week after the Golden Globes airs on NBC.

“We are thrilled to bring the two Critics' Choice Awards shows into one super-show,” said Joey Berlin, president of Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) and the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA). “At a time when there are so many great movies and television shows to choose from--and so many spectacular performances- -it is logical, appropriate and useful for America's leading film and television critics and reporters to collectively honor the best of the best at the start of the new year.”

Last year’s movie and television award shows were hosted by Michael Strahan and Cat Deeley, respectively. The host for the combined award show will be announced at a later date.

“Combining the television and film communities within one telecast of ‘The Critics' Choice Awards’ even further elevates this star-studded gala event,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP of programming for A&E. “We’re thrilled to be able to give viewers an up close look at so much talent together under one roof with this unique and enhanced awards show.”

The 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.