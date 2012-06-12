Critics' Choice Awards Names Most Exciting New Series
In addition to the nominations it announced last week,
the Broadcast Television Journalists Association on Tuesday announced its
selection for most exciting new series in the Critics' Choice Television
Awards.
Making the cut are five new series: Fox's The Following
and The Mindy Project, ABC's Nashville, HBO's The Newsroom
and USA's Political Animals. The award is given to series that premiere after
June 1, 2012, based on pilots and early episodes.
The 2nd annual Critics' Choice Television Awards
will take place the evening of June 18 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
