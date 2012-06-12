Critics' Choice Awards Names Most Exciting New Series

In addition to the nominations it announced last week,

the Broadcast Television Journalists Association on Tuesday announced its

selection for most exciting new series in the Critics' Choice Television

Awards.

Making the cut are five new series: Fox's The Following

and The Mindy Project, ABC's Nashville, HBO's The Newsroom

and USA's Political Animals. The award is given to series that premiere after

June 1, 2012, based on pilots and early episodes.

The 2nd annual Critics' Choice Television Awards

will take place the evening of June 18 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.