Cristina Saralegui's 'El Show de Cristina' to End This Fall

Cristina Saralegui's El Show de Cristina will end its over 20-year run on Nov. 1, beginning the month's sweeps period, Univision announced Thursday.

The Miami-based Spanish-language talker launched as a daily program in 1989, turning weekly 12 years later. El Show de Cristina is the number one U.S.-produced talk show on Spanish-language television in the U.S. and is estimated to have 100 million viewers worldwide.

Saralegui, often referred to as Oprah's Spanish-language equivalent, was inducted into B&C's Hall of Fame in 2005. Though Saralegui will leave her role as Cristina host and executive producer this fall, she will remain an active member of the Univision team by hosting specials for the channel.

"Cristina has been an inspirational and powerful force in the television industry throughout her career and her celebrated show has been one of the most beloved and popular programs in Spanish-language television history," said Univision Networks President Cesar Conde in a statement.



He added, "We are so grateful to have Cristina - an incredible influence and icon for her adoring viewers and the entire U.S. Hispanic community - as part of the Univision family. We join her fans in wishing her all the best as she enters this next chapter in her storied career."



Saralegui commented, "I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to host ‘El Show de Cristina' over the past 20 years and work with the incredible people at Univision. It is bittersweet to announce the end of what has been a very rewarding experience, but after many wonderful years, now is the perfect time to retire the show and move on to the next exciting phase of my career. I look forward to continuing to entertain my incredibly supportive and dedicated fans as the host of upcoming Univision specials."

