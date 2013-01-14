Cristina Ferrare Named Permanent Cohost of Hallmark's 'Home & Family'

Hallmark Channel has named Cristina Ferrare as Mark Steines'

permanent cohost on Home & Family.

Ferrare had been the show's temporary cohost since Nov. 19,

2012. She was the show's orginal cohost during its initial run on the Family

Channel from 1996-98.

Home & Family is a two-hour show airing weekdays

that features segments on cooking, crafting, DIY, decorating, fitness and

health.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cristina as Mark's

permanent Home & Family cohost. Mark brings so much to the

show every day and we feel Cristina's expertise in cooking and crafting makes

her the perfect partner for him. Together they are the best team we could hope

for," said Michelle Vicary, executive VP, programming for Hallmark

Channel.