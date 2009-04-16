Cris Collinsworth Tapped To Replace Madden

Related Story: John Madden Retires From Broadcasting

Cris Collinsworth will replace John Madden in NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast booth, according to NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol. "[Cris] will step into the role with Al [Michaels] immediately," Ebersol said on a conference call with reporters.

Collinsworth has served as co-host and analyst on the network's Football Night in America pregame show since it launched in 2006. He also serves as an analyst on Showtime's Inside The NFL and on NFL Network.

Ebersol says Football Night in America will be retooled with Collinsworth's departure.

Details about the move and Collinsworth's replacement will be announced in the coming weeks. Ebersol says he wants the focus for now to be on honoring Madden's career.