Cris Abrego to Be Honored at Saban Community Clinic’s ‘Let’s Get Real’ Event

The Saban Community Clinic announced it will honor Cris Abrego, chairman of Endemol Shine Americas and CEO of Endemol Shine North America, at its second annual “Let’s Get Real” event for his leadership and helping raise funds.

The event brings together reality TV producers and executives to raise funds for medical, dental and behavioral services at the clinic.

“Let Get Real” will be held June 6 at the Jonathan Club in Santa Monica, Calif.

The event is cochaired by APA Partner and head of alternative and factual programming Hayden Meyer, ITV Entertainment president David Eilenberg, and APA Partner and alternative and factual agent Marc Kamler.

“Saban Community Clinic is an incredible organization offering so many amazing programs. I am honored to be a part of Let’s Get Real,” said Abrego.