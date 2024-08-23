‘Criminal Record’ Gets Second Season on Apple TV Plus

Criminal Record, a London-set drama with Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo playing detectives, has gotten a second-season order at Apple TV Plus.

The show premiered in January. Capaldi plays Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Jumbo portrays Detective Sgt. June Lenker.

In Season 2, June is the senior officer on the scene when far-right counterprotestors attack a political rally. The clash leaves a man dead and June is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. Her best hope is Daniel, a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence.

Apple TV Plus calls the show “a powerful thriller set in the heart of contemporary London, featuring the return of the two brilliant detectives clashing once more in a complex murder investigation.”

Criminal Record is produced by Tod Productions and STV Studios. Paul Rutman executive produces with Capaldi, Jumbo, Elaine Collins and Chris Sussman. Before the show launched, Rutman told B+C how Capaldi’s and Jumbo’s characters offer different perspectives on issues the series touches on.

“The story lends itself to looking at the world of London from two very different lenses,” he said. “Their different world views drew us into drilling into issues and questions about gender and institutional racism. We hold a magnifying glass up to what it feels like to be in those moments.”