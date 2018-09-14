‘Criminal Confessions’ Back on Oxygen Oct. 6

Criminal Confessions, a look at police interrogations “with detectives who will stop at nothing until they find justice,” according to Oxygen, will be back on the network Saturday, Oct. 6. Dick Wolf executive produces. The series is to begin its second season.

Each episode shows the strategies and tactics law enforcement uses to find the truth from suspects.

“We are continuing to give viewers an inside look into the investigation of criminals, with an emphasis on the psychological component of confessions,” said Wolf. “This gives crime buffs insight into a side of police work that has never been examined before."

In the season premiere, an execution-style double murder shakes a mountain community in Eastern Tennessee when a young couple gets caught up in a web of romance and revenge. With no evidence or DNA at the crime scene, investigators have to hustle to find answers.

Criminal Confessions is produced by Wolf Reality and Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television) with Wolf, Tom Thayer, Pam Healey and Adam Kassen the executive producers.

Oxygen is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.