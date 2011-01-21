Crime & Investigation Network to Launch in Spain

Crime & Investigation Network will launch in Spain Feb. 1, initially reaching over 1.5 million subs on the cable operator ONO and IPTV provider Imagenio. The channel will be operated and distributed in Spain by The History Channel Iberia, a joint venture of A&E Television Networks (AETN) and Chello Multicanal, which is owned by Liberty Global's programming arm Chellomedia.

Programming for the channel will be fully localized for the Spanish market and include such AETN fare as The First 48, Manhunters and Crime 360.

"I am sure that Crime & Investigation network will follow the same successful path obtained by The History Channel Iberia with Canal de Historia and Bio in Spain" said Diego Castrillo general manager, The History Channel Iberia in a statement. "The combination of the top-rated programming library of AETN, an unique and exquisite design and on-air look, plus the localization factor brought by Chello Multicanal, will surely make Crime & Investigation networks a big success in Spain, as it has proved to be in other major markets."

Dean Possenniskie, managing director, Europe for AETN, added in a statement that the channel had already proved successful in the U.K. and Central Europe and that the launch in Spain is part of a "plan to launch [the channel] in several major pay TV markets in 2011."

Worldwide, Crime & Investigation network reaches over 46 million households in 73 countries.