Cricket, Ford, Western Union New Sponsors For ‘Premios Tu Mundo’

Telemundo says that Allstate, Cricket Wireless, Ford Motor Co., L’Oréal Paris, Walmart and Western Union will be the sponsors of the network’s sixth annual Premios Tu Mundo award show



Premios Tu Mundo will be broadcast live August 24.



Allstate has been a sponsor for all six years the show has been on Telemundo. L’Oréal returns for a fifth year and Walmart has been the exclusive retail sponsor for four years.



The advertisers will be integrated into the show and will be presenting digital and social media content to fans.



Related: Telemundo Pitches Series on Mexican Baseball Player in Japan for Mazda



For example, new sponsor Cricket Wireless will back a series of Facebook Live streams before, during and after the show featuring Telemundo talent. The day of the show and the day after, Cricket will also run custom Snapchat interstitials featuring Telemundo’s Ximena Duque and David Chocarro.



“We are fortunate to have an incredible lineup of sponsors who value what Premios Tu Mundo delivers, ultimate fan engagement,” said Laura Molen, executive VP, Lifestyle and NBCU Telemundo Enterprises Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal. “This year’s annual award show will be another great example of how Telemundo can work with advertisers to align their messaging with compelling live event programming in new and unique ways.”



A year ago, Telemundo announced the Allstate, Anheuser-Busch, L'Oréal Paris, Samsung and Walmart as sponsors of the 2016 edition of the awards show.