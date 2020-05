Creative Arts Emmys Winners Announced

Los Angeles--The 2014 Creative Arts Emmy Awards began at 4 p.m. P.T at the Nokia Theatre at L.A. Live. Joe Morton won the first acting award of the night, taking the best guest actor trophy for ABC’s Scandal.

Fox’s Bob’s Burgers won for best animated series. “This is the real Emmys, the ego-free Emmys,” actress Kristen Schaal said onstage as the show’s creative team accepted the award. “I love you guys.”

Accepting her award for best guest actress in a drama series for Masters of Sex, Allison Janney thanked “the crew guy who got me a shot of bourbon before my first sex scene. He was incredibly important to me.”

Jon Voight accepted the Governor's Award on behalf of the late casting director Marion Dougherty. Jimmy Fallon won the award for best guest actor in a comedy series for hosting Saturday Night Live, but was not present to accept. Uzo Aduba won for guest actress in a comedy series for Orange Is the New Black

The winners are:

Casting for a Comedy Series

Orange Is The New Black

Jennifer Euston, CSA, Casting Director

Casting for a Miniseries

Fargo

Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting Director

Jackie Lind, CSA, Casting Director

Casting for a Drama Series

True Detective

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting Director

Christine Kromer, CSA, Casting Director

Meagan Lewis, CSA, Casting Director

Picture Editing for Reality Series

Deadliest Catch

Josh Earl, A.C.E., Supervising Editor

Rob Butler, A.C.E., Editor

Art O’Leary, Editor

Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming

The Square

Pedro Kos, Edited by

Christopher de la Torre, Edited by

Muhamed El Manasterly, Edited by

Picture Editing for Short-Form Segments and Variety Specials

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart

Eric Davies, Editor

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Joe Morton, Scandal

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Miniseries or a Movie

Sherlock: His Last Vow

Yan Miles, Editor

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Peter Chakos, Edited by

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Breaking Bad

Skip MacDonald, A.C.E., Edited by

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Orange Is The New Black

William Turro, Editor

For a Contemporary or Fantasy Series (Single-Camera)

Game Of Thrones

Deborah Riley, Production Designer

Paul Ghirardani, Art Director

Rob Cameron, Set Decorator

For a Period Series, Miniseries or a Movie (Single-Camera)

Boardwalk Empire

Bill Groom, Production Designer

Adam Scher, Art Director

Carol Silverman, Set Decorator

Outstanding Art Direction for a Contemporary Program (Half-Hour or Less)

House Of Lies

Ray Yamagata, Production Designer

Chikako Suzuki, Art Director

Tim Stepeck, Set Decorator

For Variety, Nonfiction, Reality or Reality-Competition Program

The Oscars

Derek McLane, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Gloria Lamb, Art Director

Oustanding Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers

Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program

Disney Mickey Mouse

Costume Design for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special

American Horror Story: Coven

Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer

Elizabeth Macey, Costume Supervisor

Ken Van Duyne, Assistant Costume Designer

Costume Design for a Series

Game Of Thrones

Michele Clapton, Costume Designer

Sheena Wichary, Costume Supervisor

Alexander Fordham, Assistant Costume Designer

Nina Ayres, Assistant Costume Designer

Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Movie

American Horror Story: Coven

Monte C. Haught, Department Head Hairstylist

Michelle Ceglia, Key Hairstylist

Yolanda Mercadel, Hairstylist

Daina Daigle, Additional Hairstylist

Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

Saturday Night Live

Bettie O. Rogers, Department Head Hairstylist

Jodi Mancuso, Key Hairstylist

Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist

Jennifer Serio Stauffer, Hairstylist

Cara Hannah Sullivan, Hairstylist

Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist

Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

Downton Abbey

Magi Vaughan, Department Head Hairstylist

Adam James Phillips, Key Hairstylist

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Allison Janney, Masters of Sex

Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special

Sherlock: His Last Vow (Masterpiece)

Doug Sinclair, Supervising Sound Editor

Stuart McCowan, Sound Editor

Jon Joyce, Sound Editor

Paul McFadden, Sound Editor

Sue Harding, Foley Artist

Sound Editing for Nonfiction Programming (Single Or Multi-Camera)

COSMOS: A SpaceTime Odyssey • Standing Up

Christopher Harvengt, Supervising Sound Editor

Richard S. Steele, Sound Designer

Kevin Meltcher, Sound Editor

Jeff Carson, Music Editor

Bob Costanza, Sound Effects Editor

Lisa Varetakis, Dialogue / ADR Editor

Bill Bell, Foley Supervisor / Sound Editor

Tim Chilton, Foley Artist

Jill Sanders, Foley Artist

Sound Editing for a Series

Black Sails

Benjamin Cook, Supervising Sound Editor

Iain Eyre, Sound Editor

Sue Cahill, Sound Editor

Jeffrey A. Pitts, Sound Editor

Tim Tuchrello, Sound Editor

Brett Voss, Sound Editor

Michael Baber, Music Editor

Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist

James “Jimmy” Moriana, Foley Artist

Makeup for a Miniseries or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

The Normal Heart

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist

Sherri Berman Laurence, Key Makeup Artist

Nicky Pattison, Makeup Artist

LuAnn Claps, Makeup Artist

Mike Mekash, Makeup Artist

Carla White, Personal Makeup Artist

Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

True Detective

Felicity Bowring, Department Head Makeup Artist

Wendy Bell, Key Makeup Artist

Ann Pala, Makeup Artist

Kim Perrodin, Makeup Artist

Linda Dowds, Personal Makeup Artist

Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Additional Makeup Artist

Sara Egan, Additional Makeup Artist

Daniela Zivcovic, Additional Makeup Artist

Melanie Demitri, Additional Makeup Artist

Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special

Game of Thrones

Jane Walker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Barrie Gower, Prosthetic Designer

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

The 56th Grammy Awards • CBS

Tom Holmes, Broadcast Production Mixer

Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer

John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer

Mikael Stewart, House Production Mixer

Ron Reaves, House Music Mixer

Tom Pesa, Stage Mixer

Michael Parker, Stage Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Playback Mixer

Paul Sandweiss, Package Mixer

Bob LaMasney, Sweetening Mixer

Sound Mixing for Nonfiction Programming

American Masters

Eddie Kramer, Music Mixing

Steve Crook, Re-Recording Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, One Hour

House of Cards

Lorenzo Millan, Production Mixer

Nathan Nance, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Nurse Jackie

Jan McLaughlin, Production Sound Mixer

Peter Waggoner, Re-Recording Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Miniseries or a Movie

Treme

Bruce Litecky, C.A.S., Production Mixer

Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer

Blake Leyh, Music Mixer

Music Direction

The Beatles: The Night That Changed America

Don Was, Music Director

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

COSMOS: A SpaceTime Odyssey • Standing Up

Alan Silvestri, Music by

Original Main Title Theme Music

COSMOS: A SpaceTime Odyssey

Alan Silvestri, Theme by

Main Title Design

True Detective

Patrick Clair, Creative Director

Raoul Marks, Animator

Jennifer Sofio Hall, Creative Producer

Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Sherlock: His Last Vow (Masterpiece)

David Arnold, Music by

Michael Price, Music by

Original Music and Lyrics

67th Annual Tony Awards, Song Title: Bigger!

Tom Kitt, Music by

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lyrics by

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special

The Sound Of Music Live!

Emmett Loughran, Technical Director

Robert Muller, Technical Director

Rob Balton, Camera

Jerry Cancel, Camera

Lesley Hankey, Camera

Ray Hoover, Camera

Charlie Huntley, Camera

Andrew Jansen, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Jeff Latonero, Camera

Pat Minietta, Camera

Brian Phraner, Camera

Claus Stuhl Weissenburg, Camera

Mark Whitman, Camera

Susan Noll, Video Control

Yoneet Solange, Video Control

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Dancing With the Stars

Charles Ciup, Technical Director

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Larry Heider, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Dave Levisohn, Camera

Mike Malone, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Hector Ramirez, Camera

Brian Reason, Camera

Seth Saint Vincent, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Chris Gray, Video Control

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Dancing With the Stars • Episode 1711A

Simon Miles, Lighting Designer

Suzanne Sotelo, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony

Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer

Michael Owen, Lighting Director

Ross Williams, Lighting Director

Special and Visual Effects

Game of Thrones

Joe Bauer, Lead Visual Effects Supervisor

Joern Grosshans, Visual Effects Supervisor

Steve Kullback, Lead Visual Effects Producer

Adam Chazen, Visual Effects Coordinator

Eric Carney, Visual Effects Previs Lead

Sabrina Gerhardt, Visual Effects Animation Producer

Matthew Rouleau, CG Supervisor

Thomas H. Schelesny, CG Sequence Supervisor

Robert Simon, Visual Effects Concept Designer

Special And Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Black Sails

Erik Henry, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor

Paul Graff, Visual Effects Supervisor

George Murphy, Visual Effects Supervisor

Annemarie Griggs, Visual Effects Producer

Mitch Claspy, Visual Effects Coordinator

Jeremy Hattingh, Visual Effects On-set Lead

Doug Hardy, Special Effects Lead

Nick Hsieh, Compositing Lead

Steve Messing, Matte Artist

Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Miniseries or Movie

The Blacklist

Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator

Character Voiceover Performance

Harry Shearer, The Simpsons

Children's Program

One Last Hug: Three Days at Grief Camp

Narrator

Jeremy Irons, Game of Lions

Commercial

Misunderstood, Apple

Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie

Sherlock: His Last Vow

Neville Kidd, Director of Photography

Cinematography for Reality Programming

Deadliest Catch

Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming

The Square

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series

True Detective

Adam Arkapaw, Director of Photography

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

How I Met Your Mother

Christian La Fountaine, Director of Photography

Directing for a Nonfiction Series

Jehane Noujaim, The Square

Writing for a Nonfiction Series

COSMOS: A Spacetime Osyssey

Anne Druyan, Written By

Steven Soter, Written By

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Life According to Sam

Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer

Nancy Abraham, Senior Producer

Sean Fine, Produced By

Andrea Nix Fine, Produced By

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

JFK: American Experience, PBS

Documentary or Nonfiction Series (tie)

American Masters, PBS

Years of Living Dangerously, Showtime

Informational Series or Special (tie)

Anthony Bourdain: Part Unknown, CNN

Vice, HBO

Special Class Program

67th Annual Tony Awards, CBS

Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: President Obama, Funny or Die

Short-Format Nonfiction Program

30 for 30 Shorts, ESPN

Interactive Program

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Digital Experience

Choreography

So You Think You Can Dance

Tabitha Dumo

Napoleon Dumo

Dircting for a Variety Series

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Writing for a Variety Series

The Colbert Report

Variety Special

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Mel Brooks

Bob Gazzale, Executive Producer

Cort Casady, Supervising Producer

Chris Merrill, Producer

Martin Short, Performer / Host

Unstructured Reality Program

Deadliest Catch

Structured Reality Program

Shark Tank

Host for a Reality or Reality Competition

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

