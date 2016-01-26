Creative Arts Emmys to Be Split Into Two Awards Shows

Get ready for one more awards show this season.

The Television Academy’s Board of Directors has voted to split the Creative Arts Emmys into two awards shows.

Both shows will take place at L.A. Live’s Microsoft Theater and will be produced by Bob Bain, who produced last year’ show.

“Our Academy has a legacy of adjusting and expanding our awards to reflect the changing nature of our members’ Emmy-worthy work,” said Academy Chairman and CEO Bruce Rosenblum. “The industry is growing, and we now have more than enough wonderful creativity to enjoy a second Creative Arts show where we can celebrate the excellence and achievement of this year’s work."