CreativeArts Emmys Announces More Presenters

The Academy of
Television Arts and Sciences announced Monday some more presenters for the 2011
Primetime Creative Arts Emmys.

Newly announced
presenters include Walton Goggins & Graham Yost (Justified), Chris
Colfer & Brad Falchuk (Glee), Rebecca Romijn & Paul Scheer (NTSF:SD:SUV),
Priscilla Presley & Steve Binder (Elvis' '68 Comeback Special), H.
Jon Benjamin & Adam Reed (Archer) and Paul "Pee-Wee Herman" Reubens
(The Pee-Wee Herman Show on Broadway).

The first batch ofpresenters for the Creative Arts Emmys was announced Aug. 24.