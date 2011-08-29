CreativeArts Emmys Announces More Presenters

The Academy of

Television Arts and Sciences announced Monday some more presenters for the 2011

Primetime Creative Arts Emmys.

Newly announced

presenters include Walton Goggins & Graham Yost (Justified), Chris

Colfer & Brad Falchuk (Glee), Rebecca Romijn & Paul Scheer (NTSF:SD:SUV),

Priscilla Presley & Steve Binder (Elvis' '68 Comeback Special), H.

Jon Benjamin & Adam Reed (Archer) and Paul "Pee-Wee Herman" Reubens

(The Pee-Wee Herman Show on Broadway).

The first batch ofpresenters for the Creative Arts Emmys was announced Aug. 24.