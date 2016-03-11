‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,’ ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Renewed by CW

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is on the bubble no more, as the rookie comedy has been renewed by The CW, along with 10 other primetime series. Renewals also went to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season 2), Jane the Virgin (season 3), The Flash (season 3), iZombie (season 3), Arrow (season 5), Supernatural (season 12), The 100 (season 4), The Vampire Diaries (season 8), The Originals (season 4) and Reign (season 4).

Premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.

“The CW has become home to some of the most critically-acclaimed shows on broadcast television, with a wide array of fantastic scripted series across the week, ranging from musical comedy, to superhero action, to gritty sci-fi dramas,” said Mark Pedowitz, CW president. “As we continue to further our strategy of more year-round original programming, picking up these 11 series for the 2016-2017 season puts us in a great position of having proven, high-quality shows to launch in the fall as well as midseason and summer of 2017.”

CW canceled America’s Next Top Model last fall; the competition series has since been grabbed by VH1.

Crazy Ex received a strong marketing push in the fall, though the ratings have not followed. A robust performance on the awards circuit, including a Golden Globe for star Rachel Bloom, has helped draw attention to the offbeat show.