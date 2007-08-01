Craig Janoff Joins NFL Network

Veteran Monday Night Football director Craig Janoff has joined the NFL Network to direct its package of Thursday and Saturday night games.

Janoff has directed several major sporting events including Super Bowls, World Series, NBA Finals and both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

He directed Monday Night Football from 1988-1999 during a 22-year run at ABC Sports.

Janoff’s first game for the network will be this Sunday’s Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.

The network begins its regular-season package on Thanksgiving night, November 22, when the Indianapolis Colts face the Atlanta Falcons, the team for which under-fire quarterback Michael Vick currently plays.