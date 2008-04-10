Craig Ferguson Tops Conan O'Brien for Entire Week

CBS was celebrating Thursday after its Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson beat NBC’s Late Night with Conan O'Brien for the first time in households over an entire week of head-to-head original broadcasts.

Calling it a milestone, CBS said Fergusonaveraged a 1.5 household rating for the week ended April 6 vs. a 1.4 for Conan, which translated to 1.88 million viewers vs. 1.77 million, according to CBS and Nielsen Media Research live-plus-same-day ratings.

Conan was still the top show in the 18-49 demo, though, with a 0.7 to Ferguson's 0.6, but the CBS show could boast an edge in 25-54 at a 0.8 to Conan's 0.7.