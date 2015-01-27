Craig Ferguson Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate

Craig Ferguson has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Television Group, the company announced Tuesday.

Under the multi-year deal, Ferguson will develop scripted and unscripted programming projects through his Green Mountain West company, working with Green Mountain West president Phil Cottone and former Late Late Show producer Michael Naidus.

“Craig is one of the most creative minds in comedy and we’re extremely proud that he’s chosen Lionsgate as his home for this next chapter in his remarkable career,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “We’re looking forward to creating great television together.”

Ferguson ended his 10-year run as host of CBS’ Late Late Show in December. The following month, his new game show, Celebrity Name Game, produced by Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury, was renewed for a second season.

Debmar-Mercury and Tribune had also been working on a daytime talk show that Ferguson would host, but pulled the plug on the project around the time of the game show’s renewal.