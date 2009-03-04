Craig Ferguson Gets Comedy Central Stand-Up Special
By Alex Weprin
CBS Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson will be stepping out from behind his desk and jumping to cable for a new stand-up special. Comedy Central will air the special, Craig Ferguson: A Wee Bit O’ Revolution Sunday, March 22 at 10 p.m.
The network is also planning a DVD release of the special just two days after it airs on the network, March 24.
