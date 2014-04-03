Crackle to Stream NBCUniversal Library Films

NBCUniversal Television & New Media Distribution and Sony Pictures Television’s Crackle announced Thursday a licensing agreement that will allow films from NBCUniversal’s library to stream for free on the ad-supported OTT network. Several films were made available on Crackle Thursday, with more than 140 to be added to the service over the next three years.

“As an ad-supported, over-the-top network we pride ourselves on having a prime selection of premium content,” said Philip Lynch, senior VP of digital networks and games for Sony Pictures Television. “Bringing NBCUniversal’s collection of library films to Crackle complements our original programming and reinforces our commitment to provide viewers with even more streaming choices.”

Among the films included in the deal are Ray, Miami Vice, Jarhead, and Peter Jackson’s King Kong.

“Crackle is an innovative and growing new platform and we are excited that their viewers will be able to enjoy these great films from Universal's film library,” said Todd Whiting (pictured), senior VP for NBCUniversal Television & New Media Distribution.