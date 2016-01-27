Crackle Orders Original Drama ‘Start Up’

Following the success of Crackle’s first original scripted drama, The Art of More, the online channel has ordered a drama called Start Up that is to premiere later this year. Start Up, a 10-episode series about “what happens when a brilliant, yet controversial tech idea gets incubated on the wrong side of the tracks by three strangers who don’t necessarily fit the mold of ‘tech entrepreneurs’,” is produced by Critical Content and Hollywood Gang Productions. Martin Freeman, who offered a memorable turn as duplicitous insurance guy Lester Nygaard on Fargo, and Adam Brody (The League) are in the cast.

“Start Up carries out our promise to continue our commitment to quality drama,” said Eric Berger, general manager of Crackle and executive VP, Sony Pictures Television Digital Networks. “We are working with a top-notch team to produce a project that explores the motivations and complexities of creating a new venture, while walking a fine line between crime and legitimacy.”

Tom Forman, Andrew Marcus, Ray Ricord, Gianni Nunnari and Shannon Gaulding are executive producers. Ben Ketai writes the series while also serving as executive producer and director.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with the team at Crackle on this project,” said Critical Content president Andrew Marcus. “Ben Ketai has an amazing vision for this series and we are fortunate to have such a talented ensemble of actors to help bring this story to life.”

The Art of More premiered Nov. 19. On Dec. 2, Crackle ordered a second season, noting that the drama had tallied 2 million views since launch, with more than half of the users new to Crackle.