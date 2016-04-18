Crackle launches on Comcast’s Xfinity on demand April 20, representing the Sony digital channel’s first content deal with a cable distribution partner. The pact makes Crackle’s originals, including Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and the scripted drama The Art of More, available to Xfinity TV subscribers on demand.

“Our deal with Comcast expands the reach of our content to new audiences across Xfinity On Demand platforms,” said Eric Berger, executive VP, digital networks, Sony Pictures Television and general manager, Crackle. “Now, millions of viewers will be able to access Crackle’s original programming on demand, without having to leave their set top box environment.”

Other Crackle originals are animated series SuperMansion, gamer Sports Jeopardy! and film Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser. Shows will also be available for mobile viewing via the Xfinity TV app and website. Select programs launch this week, aligned with Xfinity’s Watchathon Week.

“We are pleased to bring Crackle’s collection of premium, long-form content to our 22 million video subscribers,” said Franz Kurath, VP, content acquisition, Comcast Cable. “We are continually expanding our on demand content offering and Crackle’s growing portfolio of high-quality original series is a unique and valuable addition to our Xfinity On Demand platform.”