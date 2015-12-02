Crackle Greenlights Second Season of ‘Art of More’

Crackle had ordered a second season of drama The Art of More, which premiered Nov. 19. The series has tallied 2 million views since then, with more than half of the users new to Crackle.com. The second season will be 10, hour-long episodes and will begin shooting in early 2016.

“As our most ambitious series to date, The Art of More is a brand-defining drama that speaks to Crackle's mission to be a home to must-see original content," said Eric Berger, GM of Crackle and executive VP of Sony Pictures Television Digital Networks. "The successful performance of the series in such a short amount of time is a testament to the incredible team behind it who will take our audience deeper into a world where there is still much more story to tell.”

Art of More depicts the illicit maneuverings behind the scenes at a high-end auction house. Cast members include Dennis Quaid, Christian Cooke and Kate Bosworth.

“I loved playing Samuel Brukner and couldn’t be happier to be joining the cast and crew of The Art of More for another season,” said Quaid. “I’m so thankful to all the viewers who have come over to Crackle and embraced the show. Next season is going to be even more ruthless.”