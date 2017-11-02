Crackle Acquires Chevy Chase Comedy Movie ‘Federal Offense’

Crackle has acquired the rights to Federal Offense, a comedy film starring Chevy Chase as a foul-mouthed grandfather who has broken out of his nursing home. Boundless Pictures is producing the movie, with Courtney Lauren Penn and Brandon Burrows in charge.



“From the very first moment we read the script, we knew Crackle was the right home for this project,” said John Orlando, senior VP, programming and development, Crackle. “Boundless Pictures and Connor Martin are the right team to create a hilarious and fresh comedy that our viewers have come to expect. Not to mention that Chevy is the icing on the cake!”



Martin wrote the screenplay.



Crackle is Sony Pictures Television Networks’ free streaming network. Federal Offense is described by Crackle as “a raunchy screwball comedy that centers on three best friends in their 20s who lose a drug kingpin's stash before finding themselves on the lam from gangsters, bounty hunters and the law after breaking their grandfather out of his nursing home.”



Chase’s credits include NBC’s Community and Saturday Night Live, and the films Vacation, Fletch, Caddyshack and Hot Tub Time Machine.

“We're beyond excited to collaborate with Crackle on this movie,” said Courtney Lauren Penn, Boundless Pictures founder and producer. "Crackle has their finger on the pulse for an audience that we produce for and we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with such a great team."