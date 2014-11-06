CPJ Honors Univision's Ramos

Univision News anchor Jorge Ramos will receive the Burton Benjamin Memorial Award for lifetime achievement in the cause of press freedom from the Committee to Protect Journalists, among a number of journalists being honored at CPJ's annual International Press Freedom Awards dinner Nov. 25 in New York.

Ramos has co-anchored the evening news "Noticiero Univision" since 1986, and also hosts Sundaypublic affairs show Al Punto, as well as English-language America with Jorge Ramos on Fusion. He is a past winner of the Sol Taishoff award from the National Press Foundation, given in honor of B&C's founder.

Also being honored with 2014 press freedom awards are Aung Zaw (The Irrawaddy, Burma), Siamak Ghaderi (freelancer, Iran), Mikhail Zygar, (Dozhd, Russia), and Ferial Haffajee (City Press, South Africa).

And in a reminder of why CPJ is around, 2013 awardee Vietnamese blogger Nguyen Van Hai (Dieu Cay, Vietnam) will receive a 2013 award after he was released from prison earlier this month after over six years in confinement.