CPJ to Honor Slain Journalists

Starting at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Committee to Protect Journalists will tweet (tweeted from CPJ's Middle East Twitter account @cpjmena) the names of every journalist who has been killed in the four years since March 15, 2011, when the Syrian uprising began.

The list, which CPJ says will be tweeted out over four hours, unfortunately contains the names of 81 journalists, making it the second deadliest conflict since CPJ has been keeping track starting in 1992. The Iraq War is number one, but Syria is "tragically catching up," says the committee.

"The journalists represent a cross section of all who report on Syria. Local and foreign. Novice and veteran. Staff and freelancer. Male and female. They have reported from every corner of Syria, conveying perspectives from all sides while braving the arbitrary violence of war. And, as a result, they have been targeted by all factions, including armed forces from the regime and opposition, who fear the free flow of information."

CPJ is joining with the #HowManyMore oral memorialfor the ritual reading/tweeting of the names.

Two of those names, American freelancers Steven Sotloff and James Foley, murdered by ISIS, were invoked numerous times this week in Washington, where they were honored with citations for courage by the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.