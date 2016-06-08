CPJ Highlights Journalists Killed by ISIL

To mark the two-year anniversary of the June 2014 fall of Mosul to the Islamic State, the Committee to Protect Journalists has created an interactive graphic profiling journalists and media workers confirmed killed by ISIL.

It shows both a chronology of the deaths and profiles the journalists.

CPJ says that ISIL takeover triggered one of the biggest recent attacks on press freedom.

It says it has documented 27 confirmed deaths. Also included in the graphic are 11 journalists listed as missing.