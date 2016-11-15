CPB Seeds 'Big Footprint' Collaboration

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is giving $500,000 to three public media outlets to further collaborative enterprise journalism across multiple platforms.

The goal is also to develop "best practices" for what it tabs "big footprint" projects.

The outlets are joint radio-TV licensees Oregon Public Broadcasting, Ideastream (Cleveland) and WXXI Rochester, N.Y.

They will collaborate on approaches to local journalism via four "big footprint" projects that "focus on a topic of community importance, produce multimedia content, and include engagement with community partners."

The partners will measure outcomes to identify what works and can be applied throughout the public media system, according to CPB.