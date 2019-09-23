CPB Re-Elects Leadership

CPB's board has re-elected its leadership to another, one-year, term.

Bruce Ramer was re-elected chair of the board, and Patricia Cahill was re-elected vice chair.

“During this time of divisiveness in our country, our local public media stations remain necessary to protect democracy and build healthy communities," said Ramer. "The need for accurate journalism and information, which public media provides across the country, is essential for our national conversation, upon which democracy relies. It is my honor to continue serving during this critical juncture, and I thank my fellow board members for their service and for the confidence they have bestowed upon me.”

Ramer is a partner at entertainment/media law firm Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, while Cahill is the retired GM of KCUR-FM Kansas City and is a 40-year veteran of public radio.

CPB is the nonprofit agency created by Congress to hand out the government funds for noncoms that make up about 15% of their annual budgets.