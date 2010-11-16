CPB Board Worried About Juan Williams Fallout

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting's board is very concerned about the fallout from NPR's firing of Juan Williams.

That came in a resolution adopted by the board in a meeting in New Orleans Tuesday (Nov. 16).

NPR fired senior news analyst Juan Williams last month after remarks he made on Bill O'Reilly's Fox News program.

The board did not criticize NPR's decision directly, but it did resolve that given the public criticism of NPR's decision, and the fact that the decision could affect the welfare of the entire system, it was deeply concerned about its consequences on "renewed challenges to public media's journalistic integrity, Congressional attempts to reduce or eliminate funding for public media, and the impact such reductions will have on public media's future programming and services."

Noncom funding is under the gun in Washington from the co-chairs of an Obama administration commission on fiscal responsibility. It also faces a House soon to be controlled by Republicans, many of whom have historically tried to cut or zero out funding.

Below is a resolution, a copy of which was supplied to B&C:

WHEREAS,

The public media system is highly interdependent; and

WHEREAS,

The public reaction to NPR's decision with respect to Juan Williams and the circumstances surrounding the decision has been highly critical; and

WHEREAS,

The actions of no single institutional leader should put in jeopardy the future of public media;

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED,

The Board of Directors of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting expresses its deep concern about the consequences of NPR's decisions including renewed challenges to public media's journalistic integrity, Congressional attempts to reduce or eliminate funding for public media, and the impact such reductions will have on public media's future programming and services.