Cozi TV Salutes John Mahoney

Cozi TV is scheduling a 13-hour marathon of Frasier episodes to honor actor John Mahoney, who died this week.



Mahoney played Martin Crane, the cantankerous ex-detective father of Kelsey Grammer's title character.



The marathon, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10, starting at 9 a.m. (ET), will feature 26 episodes of the award-laden NBC sitcom.



“John Mahoney was beloved by our COZI TV fans," said Meredith McGinn, SVP of Cozi TV. "He was an international television icon who also felt like a member of our own family."



Cozi TV is a broadcast multicast network with 111 affiliates including in the top 10 markets.