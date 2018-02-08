Cozi TV Names Creative Director

Tom Hill, most recently an independent consultant, has been named creative director of Cozi TV, NBC's multicast network of "easy watching" stations.



Hill is a former VP of TV Land and was creative director at Nick at Nite.



“Tom has helped build several iconic television brands and is highly-respected for his creative acumen," said Cozi TV SVP Meredith McGinn. "He is one of the very best in the business, and we look forward to applying his considerable talents on behalf of our viewers from coast to coast."



Those viewers are in some 87 million homes, including the top 10 markets, served by 111 Cozi TV affiliates.