Cox's Kathy Payne Joins Suddenlink As Program Chief

Suddenlink said Katherine Payne will join the company Feb. 24 as senior vice president and chief programming officer, reporting to executive vice president and chief financial officer Mary Meduski.

Payne is assuming the position previously held by Patricia McCaskill, who plans to retire after a distinguished career spanning nearly 35 years in the cable industry, Suddenlink said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kathy to our team,” Suddenlink chairman and CEO Jerry Kent said in a release. “She commands great respect throughout the industry; she knows the people and issues; and she is well positioned to help us manage our programming costs for the benefit of our customers and investors. Given her skills, experience, and track record, I’m confident she will be a key contributor to a wide range of strategic decisions we make, as we continue growing this company.”

